Hoti blasts govt’s economic policies

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ameer Haider Hoti said on Wednesday that the record increase in dollar rate and price hike had exposed the policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Speaking at a workers' convention in Kheshgi Bala, he said: "selling cars and buffaloes is not a change." Candidate for PK-61 Noor Alam Khan, Shazia Aurangzeb, Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Liaqat Shabab, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Ikhtiar Wali were present on the occasion.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan did not honour his pledge not to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," he said. He pointed out that the government had prepared to further increase the prices of various items, adding that the recent price hike had added to the miseries of the poor people. The former chief minister said the conspiracies had been hatched to drive out other parties from the parliament but such conspiracies would be damaging for the country and democracy. "The July 25 polls were rigged to bring PTI into power," he said and added that the government would not be able to eliminate ANP from the hearts of the people. He said that ANP and its coalition parties would defeat PTI. "PTI would reach its logical conclusion in the next by-polls," he added.