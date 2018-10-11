Promoting national institutions

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) is a national institution which was established to uplift the country’s agricultural sector. However, when commercial banks started advancing personal loans to their customers, ZTBL started losing its customers. There are so many people who have no idea about the bank and the services it provides.

Recently, some vacancies were advertised by the bank. It announced that the test fee should be deposited only in the branches of ZTBL. This is a good step to let people know about the bank.

Abdul Jabar Rustamani

Dadu