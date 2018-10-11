Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Karachi

FK
Faraz Khan
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Habibullah’s death still a mystery as police speak to school principal and family

The death of an 11-year-old boy who died after falling from the building of his school in Gulberg remained a mystery despite the passage of three days.

Seventh grader Habibullah died in mysterious circumstance after he fell from the second floor of Metropolis Boys Academy School on Monday. A special police team headed by Gulberg Division SP Shabbir Baloch has been formed to investigate, but the team has yet to make any headway.

Looking at the incident from three angles -- suicide, murder and accident – members of the team visited the school on Wednesday. “We have visited the school and also examined the CCTV footage but have found nothing so far that could prove it a murder,” said Samanabad SHO Iftikhar Ahmed, who is a member of the team. “We have also recorded the statements of the parents and school administration. There is no eyewitness so far.”

The officer said the family and the school administration were cooperating with the police, adding that nothing could be said exactly until the investigation was completed. The school has stayed shut since the tragic incident took place; however, its administration has decided to reopen it today.

The administration has requested the authorities concerned, including police, Rangers and the deputy commissioner, to ensure a proper investigation. “Every school student is like my son. Habib was too. I have lost my son as well. And I also want a proper investigation to punish if anyone is responsible,” explained school principal Owais Bhatti while talking to The News. “I was with them [Habib’s family] the entire day and everything was fine, but suddenly the family changed its narrative. I don’t know how and why.”

The principal said the deceased was a diabetic patient and, for the past one and a half years, his condition had been getting more critical. For a number of times, the school administration had taken him back home and admitted him to hospital. “Last November, we had finally told the family that we could not take him back because of his serious illness. But the family requested and submitted an undertaking that the school administration would not be responsible if anything happened to him.”

“The school’s assembly time is 7:45am and the incident occurred around 7:20am,” he said. “I do not want to use the word suicide because it will definitely hurt the family.” On the day of the incident, the family had claimed that the boy had a height phobia and was murdered; however, the family refused to talk when approached for comment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series