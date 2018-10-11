Moot on corrosion management held

KARACHI: Inspectest, an internationally certified integrated service provider, organised a conference under the platform of National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) International in Karachi, with a focus on corrosion management, a statement said on Wednesday.

The conference, the statement said, discussed strategies to combat corrosion which included informing the public, industry and institutions of the actions needed to combat corrosion and the changes in regulations and standards needed to improve corrosion management. Speakers at the moot were unanimous that with good corrosion management it was possible to increase corrosion cost savings.

The conference was addressed by Jeffrey L Didas, President NACE International from USA, Liaqat Ali, Ex-GM Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Hammad Abu Batain from Saudi Arabia, and Ahmed Asad, Team Lead CP at InspecTest. Asim Murtuza Khan, CEO Petroleum Institute of Pakistan, graced the event as chief guest.