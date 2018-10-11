Thu October 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal

Call Nawaz so he could throw judges out of court, CJP to Talal
Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37

Free fall for rupee: Dollar soars by Rs9.37
Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI

Appointments in army: Lt Gen Asim Munir new DG ISI
Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case

Govt crosses SC red line in IGP transfer case
NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi

NAB raids Anwar Majeed's office in Karachi
FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above

FATF recommendations: Pakistan told to track transactions of $3,000 and above
PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program

PM Imran Khan launches Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL

Nawaz Sharif seeks removal of name from ECL
Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case
Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Remittances up 13.14pc to $3.419bln in 1Q

KARACHI: Remittances from overseas Pakistani workers rose 13.14 percent in the first quarter of current fiscal year, mainly on the back of strong economic and job market growth in the major contributing countries and devaluation of rupee, the central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The figures released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed remittances stood at $5.419 billion in July-September FY2019, compared to $4.790 billion in the same period last year, whereas they amounted to $1.452 billion in September 2018 against $2.037 billion in the previous month.

The country-wise details for the July-September period showed that inflows from the United States posted the highest growth.

Expatriates living in the US sent $828.44 million home in the first three months of the current fiscal, compared with $625.94 million in the same period last year.

The US was followed by the United Kingdom (UK), with $759.43 million, compared to $643.08 million in the same period last year.

The low unemployment rate in both USA and UK amid rising economic activity and appreciation of their currencies against the rupee led to higher remittances from these corridors.

Remittances from Saudi Arabia also depicted an upward trend during the period in review, rising to $1.263 billion in July-September FY2019 from $1.228 billion a year earlier. Earlier, remittances from Saudi Arabia were on the decline. It was because fiscal consolidation and job nationalisation policies undertaken by the Saudi government had restricted foreign labour demand in the kingdom, leading to repatriation of a number of foreign workers to their home countries.

Moreover, remittances from the United Arab Emirates rose to $1.195 billion compared with $1.077 million a year ago.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida

One dead as monstrous Hurricane Michael tears into Florida
Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account

Millions transferred to model Ayyan Ali via fake account
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Match fixing, the curse of planet football

Photos & Videos

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations

Indian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series