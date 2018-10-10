Air Chief praises junior squash players

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan praised the junior squash players’ efforts in winning laurels for the country in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship.

Pakistan players won three golds and one silver medal in the event which was held in India last week.

Hamza Khan, Haris Qasim and Abbas Zeb won gold medals in Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 categories respectively. Anas Ali Shah claimed silver in the Under-13 contest.

Interacting with the young players, the Air Chief, who is also the PSF president, said that being the future of Pakistan squash, they should further strive hard to achieve excellence as their next target should be the World Junior Open.

He also lauded the efforts of PSF for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the players. He reiterated that PAF and PSF would continue sponsoring young players and would make concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in squash. Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi was also present on the occasion.