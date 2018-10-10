Battakundi receives snowfall as severe cold hits Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: Battakundi, which is famous for quality potato yields across world, in Kaghan valley on Tuesday received the first snowfall of winter.

The snowfall, which started on Monday night, continued intermittently the entire night and in morning, triggering severe cold in the valley.

“As potato crop is ready and we would shift to Garhihabibullah after transporting it to the big markets in the country,” Naeem Manzoor told reporters.

He said that it was the first snowfall of this winter season, which restricted mobility of tourists and travellers between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan via Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

Manzoor said that the people have started moving out of the valley to their winter destinations in lower parts of Mansehra district.

However, the police are yet to windup the two posts, Bassal and Ghattidas in upper parts of Kaghan valley, where four policemen had died due to heavy snowfall some two-year ago.