PML-N to hold federal, Punjab legislatures ‘sessions’

LAHORE: The PML-N will hold sessions outside the Federal and Punjab legislatures to protest the arrest of party president Shahbaz Sharif and the government’s failure to summon parliamentary sessions. According to a notification issued by PML-N, a joint session of National Assembly and Senate had been called by former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to discuss the unjustified arrest of the Leader of the Opposition of National Assembly Shahbaz, would be held at Gate No 1 of the Parliament House tommorrow (Thursday). Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz also called the protest session of the House outside the assembly hall today (Wednesday) to highlight the issue.