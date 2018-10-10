PAF outplay Afghan FC in PPFL

LAHORE: PAF outplayed Afghan FC 2-0 in Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match at Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Tuesday.

Muhammad Mujahid and Amir Khan scored for the wining team. PAF made a flying start and a good move in the 5th minute provided Muhammad Mujahid a golden chance and he was perfect enough to score a goal for his team. Some other attacks by PAF were handled well by the Afghan FC defenders.

In the second half PAF kept possession of the ball most of the time but poor finishing denied the goal. It was Amir Khan who scored skillfully in the injury time to make it 2-0. In the Second match Muslim FC kept SSGC at bay, both teams fought well in the first half but forwards could not finish. Second half was sensational but in early 15 minutes, with good moves from both sides after that teams changed the approach but defenders were rock solid to ensure that match ended in a goalless draw.