Muguruza cruises to 6-3, 6-1 triumph

HONG KONG: Former world number one Garbine Muguruza said she had put her birthday celebrations on hold as she battles to rescue a disappointing season by winning the WTA Hong Kong Open.

Muguruza, who has slumped from top of the rankings in 2017 to world number 13, turned 25 Monday but said celebrations had been low key the night before her first round clash with fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo. Earlier Tuesday Chinese number one Wang Qiang, currently enjoying the hottest streak of her career, cruised to a straightforward 6-0, 6-2 victory over Hong Kong’s Zhang Ling. After her latest win Wang — who is even being touted as a potential successor to double Grand Slam champion and China tennis icon Li Na — said she was playing the best tennis of her career, adding she felt more “confidence” on court and was hitting the ball more aggressively.