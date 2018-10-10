Google goes global with 10 events for new Pixel phones

SAN FRANCISCO: Alphabet Inc´s Google will unveil the third edition of its Pixel smartphone at 10 media events across the world on Tuesday, a hint that it is prepared to expand geographic distribution of a device it hopes someday is as popular as Apple Inc’s iPhone. Google’s free Android software operates most of the world’s smartphones. But the company three years ago branched into hardware to have products where, like Apple, it could have full control its applications and the revenue they generate.