PTI to protect blasphemy laws: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said the PTI government would protect blasphemy laws (295-C, PPC) and the honour of Holy Prophet (PBUH) more than every religious party in the country.

Addressing a reception hosted by Tanzim Ittehad Ummat (TIU) on Tuesday, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s love for Islam and Pakistan is untiring, and only he could make the corrupt mafia in the country an example for the coming generations. The minister said the PTI government was in constant contacts with the Saudi government for providing maximum relief to the Umrah pilgrims. He asked the prayer leaders and Ulema to promote in their sermons wearing helmet for protecting the lives of riders. TIU chairman Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi delivered a presidential address. Other scholars who spoke on the occasion included Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, Pir Munawwar Hasan Jamaati, Maulana Abdul Mustafa Hazarvi, Pir Jamilur Rehman, Qari Zawwar Bahadur, Pir Qutbuddin Faridi, Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Mufti Muhammad Imran, mufti Abubakar Awan and others.

jobs: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday said creating new jobs for the youth was the important part of PTI manifesto and all out resources were being utilised in this regard. Addressing a seminar on solar technology he said millions of new opportunities of employment can be generated by strengthening industrial sector. Punjab government will soon announce an effective and fruitful industrial policy to promote industry and create employment opportunities.

Norwegian envoy: Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunner Eriksn called on Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and discussed law and order in the region besides measures to strengthen Pak-Norway relations. During the meeting at the Governor’s House on Tuesday, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar expressed his desire to enhance the friendly relations with Norway. He said both the countries could benefit from the experience of each other through exchange of delegations.

Sarwar said the country had fought a long war against terror, adding that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies had defeated the terrorists. He said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and desired friendly relations with its neighbours based on equality.

rights: Punjab Minister for Human Rights Aijaz Alam met with Netherlands Ambassador Ms RD Stella in New Minister Block’s office here on Tuesday.

They discussed welfare of women, children’s rights, especially rights of minorities in the meeting. The minister said all possible measures are being taken for the protection of human rights and resolving minorities' problems. He said more steps in future included free medical camps, scholarships in private educational institutions, helpline for minorities and initiative of taskforces.