Wed October 10, 2018
Must Read

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

Major reshuffle in NAB

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

Govt decides to approach IMF

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

CJP takes notice on non-availability of courts, police in Fata

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of non-availability of courts and police in Tribal Areas after 25th Constitutional Amendment.

The notice was taken on an article published in the section of media that 25th Amendment in the Constitution was passed by Parliament of Pakistan and KP Assembly in haste, amending certain Articles and Fata was merged with the province of KP.

The Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018 replaced the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR). From May, 2018, there is neither police to investigate crimes nor courts are established. Only political agents have been replaced with deputy commissioners and the Tribal Areas of KP are existing in vacuum and no system is in place. Provincial government of KP needs to take charge of the affairs of the said merged areas and provision of basic infrastructure in respect of public offices including the courts is required immediately.

Taking notice of the issue, the CJP fixed the matter in the court for 15.10.2018 with notice to Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General KP, Secretary Establishment, Government of Pakistan, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Chief Secretary KP, Secretary Ministry of State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Government of Pakistan and IGP KP to appear before the court.

