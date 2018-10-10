Scottish all-rounder Con de Lange battling brain tumour

EDINBURGH, Scotland: Cricket Scotland has announced a fundraising appeal for 37-year-old left-arm spinning all-rounder Con de Lange after it was revealed by his family over the weekend that de Lange is suffering from a brain tumour.

De Lange had been missing from Scotland’s squads since the end of 2017, with team officials opting to refrain from comment when asked about his prolonged absence.A press release on Monday from Cricket Scotland stated that de Lange was diagnosed with a brain tumour approximately 10 months ago.

De Lange last played for Scotland on November 25 in the second ODI against Papua New Guinea in Dubai, at which time he was serving as Scotland’s vice-captain.The South Africa native has been a key member of Scotland’s teams since making his debut in June 2015.