Wed October 10, 2018
Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
October 10, 2018

Many changes in team possible, says Islah

KARACHI: The chairman national hockey team’s selection committee Islahuddin has said that many changes in the team are possible.

“We will consider the performance of the players at the Asian Games and the team management’s proposals,” he told ‘The News’. The trials for the selection of Green-shirts for Asian Champions Trophy will be held on Thursday (tomorrow) and Friday at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium.

Islah said that Junaid Rasool, Rashid Mahmood and Shafqat Malik were already out of the selection process. “But more changes could be made,” he added. “The problem is that our forwards and penalty corner drag flickers are not scoring goals. We will see the goal-scoring skills of forwards and PC specialists during the two-day trials,” the chief selector said.

The performance of forwards and PC specialists were exposed against strong teams, particularly in the crucial matches against Japan and India in Asian Games, Islah added. “Scoring goals against weak sides is not enough to have a permanent place in the national team, Islah said.

He said that during the trials the selection committee would see different combinations. “We will also see the goal ratio of PC specialists,” he added. He said that defenders were playing well. “But how long can they sustain the pressure. Hockey is a team game and everyone has to put his hundred percent. Only then can we win big matches,” said the former Olympian.

Asian Champions Trophy is a tough event and all leading Asian countries are participating and every team knows each other, said Islah. Pakistan have to take the event seriously because it is the final stage for the preparation of World Cup, which is to be held in December in India, he added.

