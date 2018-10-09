Turkish envoy, COAS discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI: Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed. Pakistan and Turkey have been enjoying themselves deep rooted and cordial relations deeply embedded in religion, history, culture, traditions and trade and business. Both the countries have seen themselves standing shoulder to shoulder on many international issues.