Peshawar down Lahore (W) in One-day Cup

LAHORE: Peshawar thrashed Lahore Region Whites by 49 runs in the fifth round match of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One-day Cricket Tournament here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Bating first Peshawar gathered 231 runs in 49.4 overs losing all of their wickets. Gohar Ali was the main scorer from their batting line up with 63 runs while Mohammad Mohsin added 53 runs to the total and Nabi Gul 33. Waqas and Zaid Alam shared two wickets each from Lahore attack. In reply, Lahore could muster 182 runs for nine in 50 overs. Apart from Afaq Shahid 57 none of the other batsmen could play a valuable innings that could undo the target. Jibran Khan and M Mohsin got three and two wickets respectively.

Scores: Peshawar Region 231 all out in 49.4 overs (Gohar Ali 63, M Mohsin 53, Nabi Gul Sajjad Khan 21, Waqas Ahmed 2-40, Zaid Alam 2-50)Lahore Region Whites 182-9 in 50 overs (Afaq Shahid Adnan Danish 27, Nauman Anwar 20, Jibran Khan 3-23, M Mohsin 2-19).Result: Peshawar Region won by 49 runs.

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Islamabad edged out Fata by five runs on Duckworth and Lewis (DLS) system to win the rain marred National On-day match at the Diamond Ground Monday. Put into bat first, Islamabad hit up 281 for 9 in allotted 50 overs. Fata reached 186 for 5 in 35.3 overs when umpires stopped play due to poor visibility. Islamabad at that time was having five runs advantage that ultimately turned out to be the victory margin.

Fahad Iqbal (83), Farmanullah (63) anchored Islamabad innings with exciting knocks. Fahad struck seven fours and one six during his 115-ball knock while Farman was aggressive in his approach striking two sixes and six fours during his 54-ball stay at the wicket. Naseer Akram (3-59) and Abdul Rauf (2-68) bowled well for Fata. Fazalul Rehman (60), Rehan Afridi (47) and Asad Afridi (46 not out) then kept Fata’s run chase alive till the bad light came to Islamabad’s rescue. For Islamabad Mohammad Arsal Sheikh (2-40) bowled well.

Scores: Islamabad Region 281-9 in 50 overs (Fahad Iqbal 83, Farman Ullah 63, M Nadeem 32, Ali Sarfraz 30, Sarmat Bhatti 29, Naseer Akram 3-59, Abdul Rauf 2-68)

Fata Region 186-5 in 35.3 overs (Fazalur Rehman 60, Rehan Afridi 47, Asad Afridi 46 not out, M Arsal 2-40). Result: Islamabad Region won by 5 Wickets (DLS)

Scores of other matches: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: SNGPL 352-5 in 50 overs (Ali Waqas 102, Asif Ali 68, Imran Butt 67, Ghulam Mudassar 3-85)

NBP 339 all out in 50 overs (Shan Masood 132, Kamran Ghulam 74, Hussain Talat 4-54, Khurram Shehzad 2-32, Bilawal Bhatti 2-65). Result: SNGPL won by 13 Runs

At KRL Stadium Rawalpindi: HBL 320-7 in 50 overs (Abid Ali 91, Sajjad Ali 63, Zohaib Khan 51, Nauman Ali 2-30, Sameen Gul 2-74)

KRL 155-1 in 28 overs (Arsalan Bajwa 90*, Ashiq Ali 1-40). Result: KRL won by 9 runs (DLS)

At UBL Sports Complex Ground No 1 Karachi: Karachi Region Whites 274 all out in 50 overs (Kashif Iqbal 77, Saad Ali 45, Saad Altaf 3-50, Asif Ali 2-51, M Ismail 2-62)

Rawalpindi Region 275-3 in 40.2 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 161, M Nawaz 66 not out, Naveed Malik 24, Anwar Ali 1-14). Result: Rawalpindi Region won by 7 wickets.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: ZTBL 263 all out in 49.4 overs (Shahrukh Ali 52, Shakeel Ansar 37, Mansoor Amjad 3-44, Ehsan Adil 2-59)

Wapda 189-5 in 38 overs (Salman Butt 97*, M Abu Bakr 40, M Ali 2-31). Result: Wapda won by 5 runs (DLS)

At Multan Stadium Multan: Lahore Region Blues 195 all out in 44.2 overs (Fahadul Haq 55, Tayyab Tahir 44, Shoaib Bilal 2-25, Ghulam Rehman 2-29, Saddam Afridi 2-55)

Multan Region 196-2 in 32 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 73, Imran Rafiq 67 not out, Aizaz Cheema 1-13, Zia M Shehzad 1-40). Result: Multan Region won by 8 wickets.

At Marghzar Ground Islamabad: PTV 237 all out in 48.4 overs (Saud Shakil 54, Ali Khan 38, Abdul Razzaq 38, Usman Shinwari 3-39, Ziaul Haq 2-38, M Irfan Jnr 2-59)

SSGCL 238-3 in 37.5 overs (Owais Zia 108 not out, Sami Aslam 48, Fawad Alam 37, Abdul Razzaq 1-18). Result: SSGCL won by 7 wickets.