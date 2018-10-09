APCFA, Chinese embassy join hands in plantation drive

Islamabad : The All Pakistan China Friendship Association (APCFA) in collaboration with the embassy of China and Pakistan National Council of the Arts organized a tree plantation drive as part of the ‘Green Pakistan’ theme for 2018 and the billion tree drive of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China, Yao Jing highlighted the significance of tree plantation for strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries. Drawing on similarities between strong roots and strength of trees, the ambassador said that the tree of friendship between Pakistan and China would have strong roots and grow higher than the mountains.

He said that each year on March 12th China holds a Tree Plantation Drive across the country as tree plantation is crucial for future generations. It takes ten years for trees to grow but the benefits start coming after decades. He highlighted the role of youth as the flag carriers of the future to create awareness and participate actively in this campaign. In particular he stressed that global warming and adverse effects of climate change can be countered by planting trees as they reduce pollution and contribute to many environmental benefits, adding that in China there is a saying that the greenery of the mountains is what lends greatness to the mountains.

Earlier, President APCFA, Attia Qutub thanked the Ambassador of China for being a part of this event and she said that tree plantation was promoting cultural diplomacy between China and Pakistan which promotes people to people friendship. She said that it was important for youth and older generations to participate in this event together so that hope is transferred to youth who are the torch bearers of future generations.

Additional Secretary Asia Pacific, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Imtiaz Ahmad, highlighted the benefits of tree plantation for combating global warming, especially as Pakistan is one of the key countries to be affected by climate change. Director General PNCA, Jamal Shah said that PNCA and Embassy of People’s Republic of China are promoting cultural diplomacy and this event was important to promote ties between the two countries.

APCFA is the pioneering association for promoting and strengthening ties between Pakistan and China and has been working with dedication to promote people to people ties between the two countries. APCFA has focused on cultural diplomacy for establishing an exemplary relationship with China based on shared prosperity and mutual trust.