NUST organises conference on ‘Changing Dynamics and Prospects for Peace’

Islamabad : National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, is hosting a two-day international conference titled Kashmir conflict: ‘Changing Dynamics and Prospects for Peace.’

The conference has been arranged to discuss different dimensions of the protracted issue. Distinguished guests from Indian Occupied Kashmir, academics and diplomats are taking part in conference.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest. President AJK, in his opening remarks highlighted the suffering of people living in Indian occupied Kashmir. "For 70 years Kashmiris have been suffering & International community has distanced himself from Kashmir conflict. Human rights violations in IOK are intensified especially after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani; Kashmir Valley has changed in many ways – from the rise in violence to the growing instability of the political system. He also said that, 700,000 Indian troops deployed in Kashmir to terrorise the Kashmiris so they may kneel down to the Indian rule but Kashmiris have resisted this kind of terrorism ever since.

In his closing remarks President AJK laid stress that Kashmiris are peace loving and do not want conflict on their land, also do not want blood to be split there every day. They have a right to defend themselves and India must not treat them as colony," he said. Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, in his welcome remarks, said, “Kashmir holds a special place in our hearts.” He dwelled upon the deep cultural affinities and socio-religious commonalities that bind the Kashmiris and Pakistanis together. He said our national narrative is based on solidarity and good will and earnest desire of peace in the region.

Rector NUST also highlighted the human rights violations being carried out in IOK by the Indian forces. Sexual warfare is being endorsed and used by the government and military officers and it has also been reported by humanitarian organizations. Doctors without Borders an International medical humanitarian organisation has reported that Kashmir, among all conflict-ridden regions, has the highest rate of sexual violence. At the conclusion of the opening session, Rector NUST applauded AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Efforts for end to Human rights violation in IOK & presented NUST shield to him.