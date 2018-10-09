Tue October 09, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

POA forms committee for Inter-Provincial Beach Games

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan has constituted a committee to hold the First Inter-Provincial Beach Games in Karachi.

The dates of the event will be finalised after the committee holds a few meetings with different stakeholders.The eight-member committee will be headed by POA vice-president Fatima Lakhani.POA secretary Khalid Mehmood will serve as deputy chairman.

Its members are POA treasurer and president of Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) Mohammad Shafiq, POA Executive Member Wasim Hashmi, Director Navy Sports Control Committee Captain Nasir Mahmood, Secretary General Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem, ExCo member Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) Khalid Rehmani and Secretary General Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput.

The POA said that Inter-Provincial Beach Games were being held as part of preparation for the World Beach Games, San Diego 2019, and Sanya (China) Asian Beach Games 2020.Khalid Mehmood told ‘The News’ on Monday that this week or the next week a meeting would be held in Karachi regarding the event. “After a series of meetings with the target people we will be in a position to give dates for the event. It may be shifted to the National Beach Games but it will then need more budget,” Khalid said.He said keeping Navy’s top official in the committee would help the organisers hold the event at the most appropriate place.

