Unsafe water

The lack of safe water and proper sanitation are the main contributors for the rampant spread of several life-threatening diseases in Sindh. Even though the chief minister of Sindh has claimed that providing clean drinking water will be his top priority, he has not taken enough steps to tackle the problem. At least 88 percent of the population in Larkana – the political base of the PPP – is consuming contaminated water.

In addition, 80 percent of Karachi’s population remains deprived of drinking water. The provincial government should take effective steps to provide clean drinking water to people.

Zeeshan Nasir

Turbat