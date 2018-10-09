Victims of October 8 earthquake remembered

Islamabad: The 13th anniversary of martyrs of deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 was observed across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Special prayers were offered in the mosques at ‘Fajr’ for the departed souls.

Prayers were also offered for progress and prosperity of Pakistan. It may be recalled that around one hundred thousand people had lost their lives in the massive earthquake measured at 7.6 on Richter scale.

Most of the casualties had occurred in Azad Kashmir, a radio service reported. In AJK, 13th anniversary to pay tributes and commemoration to the martyrs and victims of catastrophic earthquake 2005 was observed. Prayer ceremonies, Quran Khawani, documentaries show depicting events of miseries, pictorial exhibitions, awareness walks, candle vigils, seminars and speech contests are being held in all ten districts of the state.

Main prayer ceremony was held at Muzaffarabad this morning. AJK Ministers Barrister Iftikhar Gilani thanked government of Pakistan, Pak Army and people for prompt response and active part in relief and rehabilitation activities soon after the devastating earthquake 2005. He vowed to accomplish all ongoing reconstruction projects in education sector as early as possible. He said international donors have accomplished some international standard hospitals while work on others is speedily underway. AJK Radio was broadcasting documentaries and discussions on the observance of the day. —APP

LAHORE: On directions of the Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer ‘National Resilience Day’ was commemorated across province in remembrance of the victims of catastrophic earthquake disaster of 8th October, 2005 in northern areas of Pakistan.

Rescue Punjab DG Dr Rizwan Naseer prayed for victims and expressed his solidarity with earthquake victims and their families. He also expressed grief over despondent demises of thousands those who lost their precious lives and properties in the earthquake of 2005. He asserted that implementation of fire safety provisions notified by Pakistan Engineering Council and Community Safety Programme can help in building disaster resilient communities in Pakistan.

He expressed these views in a special ceremony held at Rescue Command & Control Centre, Ferozepur Road, here Monday and emphasised that one million Rescue scout shall be registered and trained under community safety programme for developing resilient Punjab. Furthermore, a central awareness walk was also organised by District Lahore started from Command and Control Centre, Ferozepur Road to Shama Chowk.