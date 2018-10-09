Pensioners seek increasein medical allowance

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Pensioners Association on Monday staged a protest outside the Press Club, asking the government to increase the medical allowance. Led by the association’s president Fida Mohammad Khan Durrani, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands marched on the road. The protesters said since they were retired and their allowances and facilities were not sufficient. They demanded the establishment of welfare foundation and pension foundation

.