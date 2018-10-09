PP-217 by-polls schedule announced

MULTAN: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced schedule for by-election in PP-217 Multan-VII after the disqualification of MPA Salman Naeem.

According to the ECP, aspiring candidates can submit nomination papers from October 19 to 22 and scrutiny of the papers would be completed by October 26. The candidates can files appeals against decisions of returning officer until October 29 before the Election Tribunal.

The appeals would finally be decided until November 1. The RO will display reviewed list of candidates on November 2. The candidates may withdraw from contest until November 3. The electoral symbols would be issued on November 6 and polling will be held on November 28.