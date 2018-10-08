CJP takes notice of cop’s thrashing by lawyers

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of assault by lawyers on sub inspector of police in Lahore.

The notice was taken on media reports that a sub inspector of Punjab police was beaten up by some lawyers of District Bar Association Lahore, said a press release.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has directed Punjab IGP to appear in court on October 13 along with the report.

Notices have also been issued to Ahsan Bhoon, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council, President and General Secretary Lahore District Bar Association to appear in court.