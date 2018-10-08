31 corrupt officials nabbed by Gujranwala ACE in September

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested 31 corrupt officials for fraud and misuse of powers in September.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Fareed Ahmed told that a citizen Muhammad Junaid gave an application that accused Muhammad Kazim had received Rs 300,000 from him for providing him a job while another citizen Shabbir Alvi alleged in his application that SI Mehmood of Daska police had allegedly registered a bogus FIR against his brother besides receiving bribe from him.

He said that another citizen Muhammad Bashir gave an application in which he alleged that police reader Munawar Hussain had received Rs 40,000 bribe from him for correction of property record.

He told that during investigations, the allegations leveled against the accused persons were proved. He informed that the ACE teams had arrested accused Kazim while different cases had been registered against SI Mehmood and police reader Munawar Hussain.

TWO DEAD IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS: Two people died in separate incidents here on Sunday.

Abdul Jabbar of Chehal Kalan was going on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit his motorcycle near Rahwali. As a result, he died on the spot. In another incident, 10-year-old Asif was playing in fields when he came under a harvesting machine and died on the spot.