Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP takes notice of lawyers’ torture on cop

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took a suo motu notice of an alleged assault on a police officer by lawyers in Lahore.

The top judge issued a notice to Punjab Inspector General Muhammad Tahir to appear in the Supreme Court along with a report on the matter on October 13. Notices were also issued to Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon, the president and the general secretary of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA), according to an SC press release.

The alleged assault came to the notice of the CJP through reports alleging the police official had been beaten by some LBA lawyers. According to reports, the complainant, Samar Riaz Khan, filed an FIR against advocates Saif Khokhar, Nabeel Haider, Mustafa Khokhar and 14 others last Thursday, stating that a police officer deployed in the court of a judge had telephoned him to tell him the court had summoned him at 12pm. When he reached the court at 1pm, he was attacked by the accused in the sessions court.

Riaz added: “They tortured and criminally intimidated me. The lawyers tore off my uniform and kept me in illegal custody in a room.” He alleged that the lawyers had also threatened his life if he took legal action against them. Meanwhile, the CJP also took notice of running of illegal Grey Telecommunication Traffic, causing loss of billions to the national kitty and posing potential threat to the national security.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan fixed the matter for hearing at the Principal Seat Islamabad on October 8, said a press release. Notices were issued to attorney general of Pakistan, chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), secretary Interior Government of Pakistan, director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and director general Intelligence Bureau (IB) to appear in court.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro