Wish list of common man from ‘Naya Pakistan’

The nature changes weathers and turn a day into night whereas a human being experiences change everyday marching towards final change, which is named death. Basically we all love change as it is built in biology and ideology. The slogan of change has always worked well and will continue to work to lure masses into it till the end of this world.

All political parties advocated for a change and the people of Pakistan had been starving for a change since the independence of the country. Once again they are hoping that finally the said change will bring prosperity to their lives. The oldest and simplest justification for government had ever been posing as protector: protecting citizens from violence and providing them with their basic rights.

The idea of a government as protector requires money to fund, equip and train an army and a police force for their people’s safety; to build courts and jails for a good justice system; and to elect or appoint the officials on merit to pass and implement the laws that neither the citizens nor the officials should break. Regarding protecting from foreign threats, government as protector requires the basic ability to have good terms with fellow countries diplomatically and in worst case scenario to fight against foreign threats and aggressions.

The concept of government as provider comes next: government as provider requires to provide goods and services to the people on the basis of equality and without any discrimination that individuals cannot provide for themselves.

The future of a government is thus built and dependent upon these foundations of protecting and providing. The more the Government is good at protecting and providing the rights of its citizens the more it sustains. In any country or any form of government, only the slogan of change would not help until it is brought and implemented.

The Pakistani public now has a wish list from this new government and they are expecting miracles of change. A common man in Pakistan expects these kind of changes:

1. A common man wishes for dropping the prices of essential commodities so that he could be able to run his house comfortably and could save for the future. This can only happen if the value of our currency is increased as promised by the new government.

2. A common man wishes for free primary education system along with a free pick and drop service.

3. He wants to be able to get free treatment at quality health facilities for himself and his family.

4. He wants a crime-free state where there will be no concept of robbery or theft and he can be able to park his vehicles openly with without any fear of being stolen.

5. He wants quality education and character building activities for his children at schools so that they do not fall victim of drugs or any such activity.

6. Common people want their pending cases in courts to be resolved as soon as possible.

7. Widowed/ divorced women, who are made homeless, want security for their dignity and future so that they do not have to beg anyone for their living.

8. People want police of their respective district or province to be impartial enough to help them get justice and resolve their issues quickly.

9. A common man wants safety of their children to be guaranteed by the government so that their children can play outside without fear of getting abducted or abused.

10. He wants the education system of their country to be equal for everyone so that their children do not feel inferiority complex of not being able to study with children of rich people.

11. A common man wants that his country’s dignity and respect not be compromised at any cost and they feel proud of their country while sitting with someone from other state.

12. A common man wants accountability across the board so that he can raise his voice against injustice with confidence of getting justice.

13. A common man wants that buying a house become easy in his country so that he can keep his family under his own roof.

14. A common man wants energy resources such as electricity and gas to be available on cheap rates, which are the basic necessities of life.

15. A common man wishes that his government of state would not take money or aid from international bodies such as IMF or World Bank or other countries.

16. A common man wants no political interference in civil service as well as the appointments to be made on merit alone.

Let us pray and watch that the hopes of common man are fulfilled.

The writer is Chairman of think tank "global eye" & former Interior Minister of Pakistan.

