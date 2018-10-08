Mon October 08, 2018
October 8, 2018

Hamza calls Shahbaz’s arrest ‘joke with nation’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz has called the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif by the National Accountability Bureau "a joke with the nation".

The opposition leader's son said his father saved Rs 2,300 billion of the national exchequer in different projects, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan's biases against the PML-N were now known to the people of Pakistan. He said the Rs70 billion Peshawar bus metro project had become ruins of the past.

"Shahbaz was summoned before the NAB in a different case and was arrested in another, such jokes with the nation will not last long," he said. Minister Nawaz Sharif met Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz at his Jati Umra residence. Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting.

The PML-N has called a Central Executive Committee meeting today in Lahore to devise strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government's moves, under the chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif. The party has called the arrest of Shahbaz “unjust”, a few days before the by-election. The PML-N has decided to consult other opposition parties on the contemporary issues.

