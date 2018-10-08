Palestinian kills two Israelis

BARKAN INDUSTRIAL ZONE, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian shot dead two Israelis and wounded another at a West Bank settlement’s industrial zone on Sunday as security forces hunted the suspected assailant who also worked at the site, the Israeli army said.

Since the attack was allegedly carried out by a Palestinian employed at the Barkan industrial zone in the occupied West Bank, questions were raised over whether he knew the victims and over the motivation behind the shooting. Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus called it a "terrorist attack" but added that other unspecified factors were involved.

The 23-year-old Palestinian used a homemade gun, known locally as a "Carlo", according to Conricus, in the apparent "lone-wolf attack". Security forces were searching for the suspected perpetrator, Conricus said. Surveillance footage spread online that appeared to show the Palestinian fleeing the site with a gun.

Magen David Adom emergency medical services said their medics had entered a building at Barkan where they found a man and woman, both without a pulse, and pronounced them dead. "Later we found another injured woman hiding under a table with gunshot wounds in her upper body," said paramedic Tomer Fine, who was the first responder at the site.