DHA Cup International Squash from November 20-24

KARACHI: The $20,000 DHA Cup International Squash Championship to be held in Karachi from November 20-24 has attracted 11 foreign players.

According to the entry list, world number 45 Karim Ali Fathi from Egypt is top seed in this championship that is to be played at DA Creek Club.World No 52 Mohamed Reda from Egypt is second seed, Ivan Yuen from Malaysia third, Tayyab Aslam from Pakistan fourth, Asim Khan from Pakistan fifth, Ahmed Hosny from Egypt sixth, Farhan Mehboob from Pakistan seventh, and Addeen Idrakie from Malaysia eighth.

The 9-16 seed players are Ahsan Ayaz, Farhan Zaman, Shahjahan Khan, and Israr Ahmed from Pakistan, Youssef Ibrahim from Egypt, Amaad Fareed from Pakistan, Sajad Zareian Jahromi from Iran, and Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bokhari from Pakistan.

The unseeded players in this championship are Khawaja Adil Maqbool from Pakistan, Henrik Mustonen from Finland, Navid Maleksabet from Iran, Ryan Pasqual from Malaysia, Danish Atlas Khan from Pakistan, and Ong Sai Hung from Malaysia.

The organisers have given wildcards to Naveed Rehman and Saad Abdullah from Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention here that this championship was earlier scheduled from October 15-20. The organisers have got it registered afresh from Professional Squash Association (PSA) for November.