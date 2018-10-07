Issues with US can’t be sorted out in one meeting: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that he had presented Pakistan’s stance on key global and regional issues at the United Nations in a clear and vivid manner.

Talking to media in Multan on Saturday, he said that the stance he presented in the UN General Assembly has been appreciated at every level.

The minister said that everything cannot be achieved in one meeting with the US officials, adding that they will continue efforts to bring the US Pakistan relations on track. Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror must be acknowledged, he added.

The minister said that the UN is a global forum, and it needs to be made more effective for the resolution of issues being faced by the regions and countries.

Qureshi went on to say that he demanded a commission of inquiry into the United Nation’s report adding voices were being raised against Indian violence in occupied Kashmir on international forums. Kashmir dispute is not new but its nature has change, he added.

Regarding meeting with his US counterpart, he said that issues were discussed in the meeting. The US had been criticising Pakistan for the last two years, and I am completely satisfied over meeting with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, he said.

The foreign minister said that the US stance has changed after his meeting with the US secretary of state.

He said Pak-US relations span over a period of 70 years and cannot be undermined easily. He said the relations with US are gradually improving.

Qureshi added I made it clear to the US authorities that Pakistan wants bilateral relations with Washington based on mutual respect and reciprocity.

Regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML N) President and Leader of Oppsotion in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif ‘s arrest, Qureshis said that his arrest is a court matter and the ex-Punjab CM has right to contest his case.

He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took decision of Sharif’s arrest after investigation, and the anti-graft watchdog is an independent institution.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not made cases against the opposition leader, adding that we must respect the courts.