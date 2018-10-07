Pakistan moving towards digital domains

LAHORE: Discussing the situation of entrepreneurs, including the future of incubators, the panellists said Pakistan was going through a rapid transformation towards digital and technology domains, which required identifying the current problems, upcoming challenges and proposing solutions.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Saturday organised the session titled “The future of incubators and accelerators in Pakistan”.

Atif Mumtaz, PITB Director Entrepreneurship, UET Technology Incubator Programme Manager Farhan Riaz and Head of a private technology incubator Ayub Ghauri were among the panelists. They proposed solutions to the challenges being faced by the stakeholders.