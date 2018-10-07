APNS condoles

KARACHI: The APNS has expressed its profound grief over the sad demise of the mother of Syed Shamsud Duha, Chief Editor, and wife of Syed Siddique Shah, founder publisher of Daily Alfalah, Peshawar, who passed away on Thursday after a protracted illness.

Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society, in a statement offered their condolences to the berieved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the family to bear the great loss.