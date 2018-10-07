Fresh westerly wave to enter upper parts of country

Islamabad: The weather experts have indicated that a fresh westerly wave will affect the upper parts of the country from Monday and produce light rain till Tuesday which would further decrease the night temperatures.

Talking to APP, Meteorologist, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Rashid Bilal revealed that the fresh westerly wave will enter the country’s upper parts and produce rain on Monday and Tuesday morning.

He said the night temperatures are expected to further fall during this upcoming spell while the day temperatures will fall during the next rain spell.

Comparing the present weather conditions with the last years October weather, Rashid Bilal revealed that the month of October and November during the last year were mainly dry and Winter started with delay.

However, the met department has forecast three rain spells during the month of October this year which reflect early onset of chilly Winter season, he said.

The reasons for these abrupt changes in weather systems he attributed to global climate factors, impacts of changes in North Atlantic and Indian Ocean, El Nino and La Nino etc.