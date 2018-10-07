PHF to take action against ex-players for approaching FIH, FIA and NAB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to take action against the former players who have moved the FIH, FIA and NAB against the federation.

The decision was taken in the 31st meeting of the PHF Executive Board held in Lahore on Saturday at National Hockey Stadium.

It was participated by all members of the House except Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Vice-President PHF from Sindh since he proceeded to perform Umrah.

Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, President PHF welcomed all the members of the august house. He said PHF had planned this meeting to coincide with HSO in Lahore in September but unfortunately HSO could not be held. He thanked the house for electing him and posing confidence in him. He said they have been able to close the gap in team’s performance considerably but unfortunately could not achieve the desired result. “We need to analyse our shortcomings and come upto viable suggestions. PHF is passing through a worst phase of financial crises. We do realize the financial crunch at national level as well.”

He said he is making his best endeavours to cope up with the situation. The members of the august house are requested to make efforts and help PHF financially particularly the affluent person like Khawar Anwar Khawaja.

The House discussed the application forwarded to FIH, FIA & NAB by the ex-players and members of PHF Congress blemishing Pakistan Hockey Federation. The House was of the view that severe disciplinary action should be taken against the defaulters to curb this uncalled for and unwanted tendency once for all.

The House then proceeded to discuss agenda point. Minutes of the 30th meeting of Executive Board were laid before the house and passed.

Shahbaz Ahmad Senior, Secretary General PHF then presented his report before the House and apprised that the national team gave satisfactory performance in Commonwealth Games. Foreign coach Roelant Oltmans and the trainer made the difference, he added. “In Breda the team gave better performance comparatively. In Asian Games Pakistan was doing well but unfortunately could not finish as expected.” He said in the opinion of the foreign coach Pakistan’s team needed total revamping.

Honorary Treasurer Akhlaq Usmani then presented the Statement of Account for the period 2017-18.

Then Provincial Secretaries of PHAs presented their respective reports, which encompassed last years’ activities and future plans.

Then Manager’s Report for XVIII Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy at Breda, Development Squad’s Tour of Canada and 18th Asian Games at Jakarta Palembang were laid before the house and discussed.

The President briefed the House on Hockey Series Open, which was to be held in Lahore last month but could not be held due to some participating nations pulling out for various reasons. It is now scheduled to be held in Lahore between December 13-30.

The President also briefed the House on Hockey Pro League and apprised that Pakistan was to play its home match in Scotland but could not enter into an agreement with Scottish Hockey Union since the organizational cost cited by the Scotland were too high, which we could ill afford.

The President apprised the house on loan taken from various quarters for Asian Games and requested the honourable members to help generating the funds in present critical conditions.

The House approved the ‘playing rights’ to be granted to Mari Petroleum. M Saeed Khan, Vice-President PHF was requested to head the Committee for recommending amendments to PHF Constitution.