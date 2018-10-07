WAPDA, NBP reach CNS Hockey final

KARACHI: After winning their respective semi-finals on Saturday, NBP and WAPDA will lock horns in the summit clash of the 2nd Chief of Naval Staff All-Pakistan Hockey Tournament on Sunday (today).

At the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, NBP managed to overcome SSGC 3-2 in the shootout.

The experienced NBP side forged ahead on a penalty corner in the first minute of second quarter when drag-flicker Abubakr Mahmood’s deceptive angular flat push found the left corner of the goal. SSGC also gained a couple of PCs but it was 1-0 when the teams changed ends.

NBP were clearly the better side during the third quarter as they created a number of chances including two PCs but the target eluded them.

However, SSGC dominated in the last quarter. Their youngsters repeatedly entered the bankers’ circle but were not able to find the net.

But, with just three minutes left, SSGC had their only PC of the second half. After a fumble at the top, the ball reached Rana Sohail in the mid circle who expertly pushed it in to earn his side a well-deserved equaliser.

In the other semi-final, a star-studded WAPDA availed four of their five PCs, while SNGPL failed to convert any of their chances. Experienced international Aleem Bilal was WAPDA’s hero with a hat-trick.

SNGPL had more of the play in the first half but trailed 1-2. WAPDA then carried out quick and clever substitutions in the last quarter to add two more PC goals.