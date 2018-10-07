Federation’s financial crisis: PHF boss seeks help from Executive Board members

KARACHI: The 31st meeting of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Executive Board was held in Lahore on Saturday.

All members of the House participated in the meeting except vice-president of PHF from Sindh Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who is out of the country for Umra.

PHF President Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar briefed the Executive Board members about the financial crisis being faced by the federation. He requested the members to make efforts to help PHF and sought financial help for the federation from affluent persons like Khawar Anwar Khawaja.

Minutes of the 30th meeting of Executive Board were laid before the House and passed.

One of the members advised that the agenda should be circulated at least two weeks before the meeting. The President agreed and assured the House that the suggestion will be adhered to.

Shahbaz Ahmad, Secretary General PHF, presented his report on performance of the national team. He apprised that the team gave satisfactory performance in the Commonwealth Games, with foreign coach Roelant Oltmans and trainer making the difference.

He also said that team has improved considerably but unfortunately could not achieve the desired result at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.

The manager’s report for Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy, Development Squad’s Tour of Canada and Asian Games were also laid before the house and discussed.

The Provincial Secretaries of PHAs then presented their respective reports, which encompassed last years’ activities and future plans.

The President also briefed members about the Hockey Series Open, which was to be held in Lahore last month but could not be held due to some participating nations pulling out for various reasons.

The event will now be held in Lahore from December 13-30. He apprised that Pakistan were to play their home match in Scotland but could not enter into an agreement with Scottish Hockey Union since the organisational cost cited by Scotland were too high. It was also decided to grant ‘playing rights’ to Mari Petroleum.