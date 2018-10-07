Mayor asks youth to raise voice for city

Youth of Karachi should raise their voice to help resolve problems of the city. Mayor Wasim Akhtar said this while addressing the Youth Parliament at Iqra University as the chief guest.

The population of Karachi is nearly 30 million but the available resources are too insufficient to cater to the needs of the city, he said.

Akhtar said municipal bodies are responsible for development work all over the world, but in Pakistan, development work is carried out by MNAs and MPAs.