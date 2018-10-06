Punjab relieves 14 cops

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers Friday. According to the notification, Mobeen Ilahi was posted as deputy secretary Punjab Prisons Department, section officer agriculture Khalid Pervaiz was transferred and posted as Population Welfare deputy secretary, Athar Ismail Majid SSP Traffic Headquarters, was given the additional DIG Traffic post until further orders. Finance department deputy secretary Fayqah Sehar was given ex-Pakistan leave from October 13 to 31st. Moreover, the Punjab government relieved 14 police officers from the province. They include: Tanveer Mohammad Raza, Abdul, Hanna Manor, Abdul Khaliq, Ammara Shirazi, Bushra Jamil, Asif Budher, Ikramullah, Kamran Hamid, Nausherwan Ali, Abraiz Ali Abbasi, Mohammad Shoaib Masood.