Pakistan to feature in Asia Women Rugby

LAHORE: Pakistan women rugby team will travel to Brunei to participate Asia Rugby Women 7s Trophy Championship 2018 to be held at Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei). The national team will leave on October 18 and the event will played on October 20 to 21. Pakistan Rugby Union has hired a professional women rugby coach from New Zealand Susan Dawson who reached Lahore on Friday to join the national camp. Susan is an ex international player from New Zealand and has been coaching Auckland Women Premier Club. Rugby Service’s Manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah said that Brunei, Guam, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippine and Uzbekistan are the other teams. This is Pakistan women rugby team’s 2nd international visit.