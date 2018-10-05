Secret clauses of LNG deal not to be made public

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to its previous claims, the PTI government will not divulge the secret clauses of the 15-year LNG deal with Qatar to avoid serious consequences, a well-placed top official confided to The News.

“The Qatar authorities have conveyed the message to the government of Pakistan at the highest level in polite words saying that it would be unfair on part of Pakistan if it makes the deal public as many negotiations on LNG agreements between Qatar and other countries and trading companies are underway all the time and Pakistan will face the consequences if it unilaterally unveils the agreement.”

In recent interaction, Qatar also wanted to know what the matter actually is with the government of Pakistan. Under agreement, after 10 years, if both sides agree, LNG prices can be reviewed. However, the official while quoting Qatari authorities said Qatar is ready to accommodate if Pakistan government comes up with any justified concern, but making the deal public is simply not acceptable.

It is pertinent to mention that Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Petroleum met Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 28 and highlighted the importance of the LNG deal other than the issues pertaining to investments in Pakistan’ energy sector.

The official said prior to signing the 15-year LNG supply deal with Qatar, both the countries had signed the non-disclosure agreement under which either party cannot disclose the commercial terms of the agreement.

“Under worst scenario, Qatar may cancel the deal unilaterally and Pakistan may not be able to make LNG deal with any country knowing the fact that it has already disclosed the deal done with Qatar,” the official said that Qatar controls the 70 percent LNG market of the world and its influence cannot be ignored.

However, Federal Minister for Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan when contacted said that raising the grave concern by Qatar is not in his knowledge, but at the same breath, he said Qatari authorities may have raised their concerns at the highest level.

Qatar Embassy has not responded to the email of this correspondent seeking the reply on the question as to whether Qatar has raised its concern over government’s intention of unfolding the LNG agreement or not.