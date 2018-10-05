NAB to nab corrupt by using all resources: chairman

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal while addressing officers at NAB Headquarters said that eradication of corruption is not only our national duty but is top most priority of NAB. NAB has devised proactive national anti-corruption strategy to uproot corruption from the country with iron hands, says a press release.

He said that NAB has geared up to nab corrupt, proclaimed offenders and absconders. NAB officers to redouble their efforts to eradicate corruption by adopting ‘Accountability for All’ policy across the board.

He said that NAB’s main focus is on mega corruption cases, cases of cheating public, housing societies/cooperative societies, fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority, money laundering and embezzlement of state funds etc. Since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs297 billion of ill-gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement of NAB. NAB’s operational methodology comprises of complaint verification, inquiry and investigation. He said that NAB has established its first state of the Art Forensic Science LAB (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

He said that NAB has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months - from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court. He said that NAB has also introduced Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.