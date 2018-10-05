Fri October 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2018

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Multan

MULTAN: An anti-encroachment drive launched by the district administration entered the fifth day here on Thursday.

The anti-encroachment teams removed illegal constructions at Pul Wasil, Nishtar Road and Chungi No-1. An anti-encroachment team also demolished a canteen established at state land illegally. The MDA officials took a part in the operation, include Deputy Director Enforcement Ikram Aziz Baloch, Assistant Director Enforcement Mnasoor Ahmad and the Multan Municipal Corporation chief officer. Meanwhile, talking to journalists, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that state land worth more than Rs 1 billion would be retrieved from the illegal occupants during the 30-day drive. He said that Rs 500 million state land had so far been retrieved from illegal occupants.

He said that the trader bodies had assured the administration about removal of all encroachments from bazaars and roads. He said that no one would be allowed to occupy state land.

The deputy commissioner paid a surprise visit to city roads and ordered anti-encroachment teams to demolish illegal constructions from Railway Road, Chowk Shaheedan and other places.

