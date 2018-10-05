PM forms committee to address tribesmen’s concerns

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee headed by Governor Shah Farman to address tribesmen concerns in the wake of the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said.

According to the sources, a delegation comprising Members National Assembly from erstwhile Fata region and led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri met Imran Khan on Wednesday in Islamabad.

The members raised concerns and demanded to include their views about leasing out the mineral resources, the inclusion of tribal traditions in the new legislation, employment and other issues.

They apprised the prime minister of the changing situation and the alleged foreign interference in the region. The delegation told premier Imran Khan that the tribal districts have suffered immensely in the war against terrorism.

The members of the delegation demanded reconstruction of homes, markets, hospitals educational institutes and other infrastructure on war footings. The sources said the prime minister assured the delegation that the government would fulfil the promises made in the past.

He assured the delegation that their quotas in various medical and engineering colleges and other privileges would remain intact. The prime minister tasked Governor Shah Farman with elders, youth and parliamentarians in the committee to ensure inclusion of tribesmen say in the decision making.

The governor said the tribal districts were now part of KP and would be brought on a par with other districts of the province. He said that all the decisions by the committee would be made unanimously after consulting the members.

Shah Farman said the local government system would be extended to the tribal districts, saying the officials would be directed to work vigorously for the improvement and development of the tribal districts and its inhabitants.

When contacted, Noorul Haq Qadri confirmed the development and said that the prime minister agreed to the suggestions of the delegation and assured them of proper participation in the decision making process about the tribal districts.