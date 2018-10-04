Faisalabad crush Karachi (B) by eight wickets

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad beat Karachi Blues by eight wickets in the National Under-19 Triangular match at Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Wednesday.

Karachi Blues were bowled out for 166 with Muhammad Suliman Shafqat (6-62) playing havoc with the ball. He took 11-162 in the match. Faisalabad reached 61 runs winning target losing two wickets in the process. Karachi hit up 290 in the first innings. Faisalabad amassed 396 for 9 in reply.

Scores: Karachi Blues 290 all out in 73.3 overs (Ali Nasim 138, M Suleman Shafqat 5-100, Yousaf Khan 3-66, Ali Mustafa 2-57) and 166 all out in 56.4 overs (M Mustafa 19, M Suleman Shafqat 6-62)

Faisalabad 396-9 in 83 overs (Mishal Khan 134, Ahmed Butt 101, M Mustafa 5-104) and 61-2 in 16.1 overs (M Irfan Khan 37 not out, Ghazi Nasir 1-22, M Mustafa 1-28). Result: Faisalabad Region won by 8 wickets.