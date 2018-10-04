Ireland’s cricketer John Anderson retires

DUBLIN: Irish batsman John Anderson has announced his retirement from international and Inter-Provincial cricket at the age of 35.

Anderson appeared for his country a total of 26 times including in eight ODIs and four T20Is. The South-African born batsman last played for Ireland in 2017, while his career-best performance of 127 came against the Netherlands in an Inter-Continental Cup in 2013.

Commenting on his retirement, Anderson said, “It has been an honour and privilege to play for Ireland and it is one of the proudest achievements of my life. I am immensely proud of all my contributions to the team, especially those in the I-Cup. I’d like to thank those at Cricket Ireland who believed in me and gave me the chance to play international cricket.”

As well as retiring from international cricket, Anderson has also announced his retirement from Inter-Provincial cricket in Ireland. “I have also decided to step away from all Inter-Provincial cricket,” said Anderson. “It has been six extremely enjoyable and successful years with Leinster Lightning. Thanks to everyone involved for making it such a memorable time, in particular my teammates.”