Ali clinches SSB series under-17 title

KARACHI: Mohd Ali clinched the under-17 title in Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Development Series Championship at Union Club on Wednesday.

He defeated Ahsan Siddiq 6-1, 7-5 in the final to claim the title. Ahsan had thrashed Ghufran Faiz 6-0, 6-2 in their semi-final match. Zubair Raja beat Robin das 6-2, 6-3 in the men’s singles semi-final. In the semi-final of under-9 singles, Sameer Zaman smashed Mustafa Hassan 8-0 and Farjam Khan won against Sabrina Khan 10-8.

In soft tennis semi-finals, Eibad Sarwar beat Sahibzada Mubeen 5-2 and Noor-e-Mustafa defeated M Ali 5-2. In the quarter-final of under-15 singles, Ghufran Faiz overpowered Ayan Yousuf 6-2, 6-1.