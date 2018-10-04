Ali clinches SSB series under-17 title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mohd Ali clinched the under-17 title in Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Development Series Championship at Union Club on Wednesday.
He defeated Ahsan Siddiq 6-1, 7-5 in the final to claim the title. Ahsan had thrashed Ghufran Faiz 6-0, 6-2 in their semi-final match. Zubair Raja beat Robin das 6-2, 6-3 in the men’s singles semi-final. In the semi-final of under-9 singles, Sameer Zaman smashed Mustafa Hassan 8-0 and Farjam Khan won against Sabrina Khan 10-8.
In soft tennis semi-finals, Eibad Sarwar beat Sahibzada Mubeen 5-2 and Noor-e-Mustafa defeated M Ali 5-2. In the quarter-final of under-15 singles, Ghufran Faiz overpowered Ayan Yousuf 6-2, 6-1.
