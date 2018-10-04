Stray bullet that killed seven-year-old Aqsa came from cop’s gun

Police investigators have claimed that they have solved the mystery behind the death of a minor schoolgirl who was killed after being hit by a stray bullet at her school near the Police Training Centre in Saeedabad.

Seven-year-old Aqsa Saleem was hit and injured by a stray bullet while she was attending the assembly at her school on September 28. With a wound to her spinal cord, the girl was admitted to a hospital where she breathed her last on Sunday.

The victim’s family staged a protest against the incident and demanded the arrest of the man whose firing had resulted in Aqsa’s death. A case was registered against an unidentified person.

The investigating made a breakthrough on Wednesday when they identified and arrested the suspect who owned the gun from which the bullet had been fired. According to Investigation-I West Zone SSP Amir Abbas, the bullet was fired by Waseem Khan, son of Saiful Maluk, who is an employee of the Sindh police and posted at the Ittehad Town police station.

The suspect lives near the school and he has reportedly admitted that he had accidentally fired his pistol while cleaning it. The police seized the weapon. ASP Tariq Nawaz said the investigators had recorded statements of a number of people who lived in the surroundings of the school. They also conducted a forensic test which confirmed that the bullet had been fired from Waseem’s pistol.

According to the ASP, the suspect has admitted that he had fired the weapon, but it was not intentional as he accidentally discharged the pistol while he was cleaning it.