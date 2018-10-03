Saad wins KP squash opener

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Saad defeated Taimour Khan in the opening Under-16 category match of the 26th edition of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Championship here at the PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex Tuesday.

Saad won the match in three straight sets. Around 200 male and female players from across the province are participating in four categories including Under-11, 13, 14 and 16.

Regional Chief of NBP Sohail Ahmad Khan was the chief guest who inaugurated the championship in a simple ceremony at the squash complex.

Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman, general secretary Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Football Association Basit Kamal, coach PAF Academy Atlas Khan and office-bearers of various sports associations were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Zaman said the event would provide an opportunity to young and emerging squash players to show their talent and learn new techniques.